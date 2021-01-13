Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 771605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on KL shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

