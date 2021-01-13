Kleros Price Reaches $0.13 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $76.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

