KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 6,864 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 787,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The stock has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

