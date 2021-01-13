KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $784.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $713.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $779.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

