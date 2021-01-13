KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,010,000 after acquiring an additional 106,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.78. 168,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.