KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NIKE stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. 152,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

