Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 344871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$684.32 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.98.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0397732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.