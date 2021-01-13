Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07). Approximately 111,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 52,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market capitalization of £319.31 million and a PE ratio of 161.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.74.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

