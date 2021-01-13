Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)’s (KBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

Shares of KBX opened at €115.36 ($135.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

