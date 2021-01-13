Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knowles in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Knowles stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -482.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.