Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $420.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.93 million to $422.58 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $515.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE KFY opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

