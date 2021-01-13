KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 8.2%

KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Approximately 13,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 5,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.01. The firm has a market cap of £10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

