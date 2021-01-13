KSK Power Ventur plc (KSK.L) (LON:KSK) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of KSK Power Ventur plc (KSK.L) (LON:KSK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.50. KSK Power Ventur plc (KSK.L) shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

KSK Power Ventur plc (KSK.L) Company Profile

KSK Power Ventur plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects primarily in India. The company operates in two segments, Power Generating Activities and Project Development Activities. It develops and operates coal, gas, lignite, wind, and solar based, as well as hydroelectric power plants with an operational capacity of 2072 megawatts.

