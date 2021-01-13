KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,421.81

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00024596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $17,421.81 and $99.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00063468 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

