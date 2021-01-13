Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 732,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 699,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $15,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $9,909,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

