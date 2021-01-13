Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 19,355 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 19,355 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $193,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $31,080.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

LADR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.