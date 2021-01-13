Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LSBK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

