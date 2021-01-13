Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.40.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,856,000 after acquiring an additional 208,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $7.17 on Wednesday, reaching $529.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,981. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $537.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.