LanaCoin (LANA) Price Tops $0.0001

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $292,692.49 and approximately $652.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,598.00 or 0.99717204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00375380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00604081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00141080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00027783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,952,125,868 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.