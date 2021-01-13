Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $740.51

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $740.51 and traded as high as $747.50. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) shares last traded at $738.50, with a volume of 308,485 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 723.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 740.51.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

