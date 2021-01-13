Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSGOF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

