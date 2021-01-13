Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 80,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

