Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $310.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.05. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

