Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 439163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$866.71 million and a P/E ratio of -127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

