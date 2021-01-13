Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.28.

LB traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.95. 116,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,410. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

