Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770. The stock has a market cap of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $57.78.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

