Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lazard by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

LAZ opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

