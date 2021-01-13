Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.76

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 14637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Lazard alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $569.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Lazard by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 287,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 51.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 277,701 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.