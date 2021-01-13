LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.