LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $13.54 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. 10,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $101.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.