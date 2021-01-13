LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 0.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

