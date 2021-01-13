LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,576 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 23.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $244.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

