LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,708,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. 312,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

