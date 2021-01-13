Lead Wallet Market Cap Reaches $524,776.17 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $524,776.17 and $1,434.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00262796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

