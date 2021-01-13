Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 13,771 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after buying an additional 392,685 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53.

