Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

