Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,318 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,728 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.