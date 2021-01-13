Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 605 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $357.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.