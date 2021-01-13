Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 972 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $214,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

