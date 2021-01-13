Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,928 shares of company stock worth $134,075,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $449.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $454.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

