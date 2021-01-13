Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 62.4% in December

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. 956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

