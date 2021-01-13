Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 79,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.