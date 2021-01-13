Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0004 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $322,670.26 and $164.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.