LEOcoin (LC4) Hits Market Cap of $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.45 or 0.03077900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00394370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.12 or 0.01393855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.89 or 0.00627030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00475476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00300316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021268 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.