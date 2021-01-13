Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.60. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6,065 shares traded.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

