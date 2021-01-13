Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $20.97. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 65,508 shares traded.

LNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,388.95. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,757,910. Insiders have sold 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $143,468 in the last ninety days.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.