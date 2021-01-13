Level01 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,863.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Level01 has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $29,863.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

