LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 3,783,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,915,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 229.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 20.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

