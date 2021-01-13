(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.24

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 386883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

