LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.46. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.78.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

